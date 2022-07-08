Incomplete grade? Columbia loses ranking over dubious data

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. News & World Report has unranked Columbia University from its 2022 edition of Best Colleges. The publisher said in a statement Thursday that the Ivy League institution failed to substantiate certain 2021 data it previously submitted, including student-faculty ratios and class size. The decision to rescind the school’s No. 2 rating among national universities in the 2022 edition comes about a week after Columbia announced it would not be submitting data for the 2023 edition of Best Colleges. That came after one of its mathematics professors recently raised questions about the accuracy of past submissions.