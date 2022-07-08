Larry Storch, ‘F Troop’ actor, dead at 99

By Megan Thomas

Larry Storch, a television actor best known for his role in the ’60s sitcom “F Troop,” died Thursday, according to a statement shared by his family on Facebook. He was 99

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family,” the statement read.

Storch also appeared in dozens of televisions series throughout his long career in shows like “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Get Smart” and “The Love Boat.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.