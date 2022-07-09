Mobile, internet service mostly back in Canada after outage

TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communications Inc. says it has restored mobile and internet service for “the vast majority″ of customers after an outage that lasted more than 15 hours. The disruption, which the Toronto-based telecommunications company offered no explanation for, started Friday morning. It left many customers without mobile and internet service and caused trouble for 911 services, debit transactions and even Service Canada’s beleaguered passport offices. In a tweet Saturday, Rogers said some customers may experience delays in regaining full service as its network comes back online and traffic volumes return to normal.