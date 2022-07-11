Arrest made in double homicide at Midtown, Manhattan recording studio

By WABC Staff

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — An arrest has been made in the double homicide at a recording studio in Midtown Manhattan.

Police say 24-year-old Kabal Reyes was arrested and charged with murder Monday.

Police previously released photos of four suspects they believe are connected to the shooting, and Reyes is the first of them to be arrested.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the suspects showed up at a recording studio on West 37th Street to settle a dispute in the early morning hours of May 5.

First responders found 34-year-old Kamir King, who was known as the rapper Haarlem Star, shot in the head inside the studio.

He is believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

They also found 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt in front of the building with a gunshot wound to the back.

He had a gun under him, according to police.

Dillahunt is believed to be linked to Reyes’ group, and police believe he was fatally struck in gunfire as the group fled the scene.

Detectives are still sorting out who shot whom, and the investigation is remains active.

George Mims, an artist who goes by GMims, spoke with Eyewitness News back in May about King.

They both graduated from Frederick Douglass Academy in Harlem and had plans to collaborate one day.

“He was a really dope rapper, dope producer, part of the nucleus in my school of artists,” Mims said.

