No-confidence vote embodies divided French parliament

By JADE LE DELEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Lawmakers are debating a no-confidence motion Monday in the French National Assembly, requested by a leftist coalition to symbolically mark their opposition to the government and President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies. The motion is unlikely to be adopted by lawmakers, since it must get approval from more than half the seats at least 289 lawmakers to be valid. While many lawmakers are angry at Macron’s policies, some opposition parties are also against the leftists and will not join them in the vote. Macron’s centrist alliance lost its parliamentary majority in last month’s election but still has the most seats.