Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board schedules clemency hearings for 6 death row inmates

By KOCO Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board announced clemency hearings for six death row inmates scheduled to be executed.

The board scheduled clemency hearings for James Coddington, Richard Glossip, Benjamin Cole, Richard Fairchild, John Hason and Scott Eizember. Below is when their hearings are scheduled.

James Coddington – 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Richard Glossip – 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 Benjamin Cole – 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 Richard Fairchild – 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 John Hanson – 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 Scott Eizember – 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set execution dates for the six death row inmates earlier this month.

Authorities set Coddington’s execution date for Aug. 25, followed by Glossip on Sept. 22. The other four are scheduled through January.

