Adams County hospital uses federal grant to train and keep nurses amid shortage

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — The COVID-19 pandemic not only took its toll on patients but also on the staff of hospitals and other facilities. Now the need for nurses can be described as critical. Adams County is making a big investment to help hospitals train, hire and keep nurses in the community.

As a nurse, Amanda Spahr has come to find her profession in high demand.

“Almost every single day I have an email or phone call asking me if I am interested in home health, I think I had a hospice one,” she said.

Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton has Spahr committed to working for them for the next two years. She is working in the Emergency Department (ED) in a nurse training program.

“It makes sense to train and grow your own nurses,” said Joy Mennen, a nurse educator specialist.

Adams County is giving the hospital $1.5 million from federal COVID-19 relief funds to help nurses develop their skills and stick around to serve the community.

“We know the last three years have been difficult on the community. [Healthcare workers] have been the frontline serving the community,” said Adams County Commissioner Lynn Baca.

Half of all new nurses around the country leave within their first year. This pilot program at Platte Valley is designed to get them to stay with continuing education and a job.

Joy Memmen is grateful.

“I would like to say we don’t have to deal with shortages, but the reality is we are often scrambling to try to take care of the patients that we have in the hospital,” said Memmen.

The hope is that through programs like these nurse shortages will no longer be an emergency. The program may be expanded to other Intermountain Hospitals.

