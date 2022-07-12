Former Flagler school bus driver apologizes for driving drunk with 40 kids on board

By Web Staff

PALM COAST, Florida (WESH) — A former Flagler County school bus driver charged with child neglect and DUI, accepted a plea agreement Monday, that will send him to prison for 18 months.

Mark McNeill was arrested in February on those charges. The sheriff’s office says he was driving drunk with 40 children on board the bus.

Authorities say McNeill had a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit. McNeill pled no contest to the charges. In addition to prison time, he will be on probation for three and a half years and must complete a residential drug and alcohol treatment program.

After sentencing, McNeill briefly addressed the court.

“I’m embarrassed, and I apologize to everyone that was involved, especially the students,” he says.

McNeill, who was fired by the school system in March, has been in jail since June 13, after appearing at a previous hearing intoxicated.

