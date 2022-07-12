LMPD officers help out mother in need get an updated car seat

By Web Staff

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Louisville Metro Police officers helped out a young mother in need of safer equipment for her child, according to a post on LMPD’s Facebook page.

Second Division officers met the mom seen in the photo above and discovered that her child was not in the safest seat possible.

Sgt. Weyer of the LMPD reached out to their Community Engagement Unit, and then they were able to get her a brand new car seat.

Weyer can be seen along with officers Trumbo, Brown and Harris in the photo presenting the new car seat to the thankful mother.

The Community Engagement Unit has the primary responsibility of enhancing the department’s community policing initiative by building public trust and addressing crime issues.

