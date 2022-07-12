Plans for center to honor Presidents Adams and Quincy Adams

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston suburb that was the birthplace of two of the nation’s earliest presidents is planning to build a center honoring their legacies. Officials in Quincy on Tuesday announced the creation of a new nonprofit foundation to create the Adams Presidential Center to honor the legacy of former President John Adams and his son, former President John Quincy Adams. The center will also honor former first ladies Abigail Adams and Louisa Catherine Adams. Mayor Thomas Koch said the announcement marks the beginning of a formal process for the building. He said the center is envisioned as offering more than a traditional presidential library and museum.