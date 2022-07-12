Town of Palm Beach to vote on banning smoking on beaches and parks

By Jossie Carbonare

PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — The town of Palm Beach is looking to ban smoking on its beaches and public parks.

A meeting with council members is underway now to discuss a long list of agenda items, including the smoking ban ordinance.

The main concern from the public is the number of cigarette butts being left behind in these areas.

If the ordinance gets approved, it will be moved to the next town meeting for adoption.

