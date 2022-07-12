Uvalde City Council accepts Pete Arredondo’s resignation

By Elizabeth Joseph and Christina Maxouris, CNN

The Uvalde, Texas, City Council on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Councilman Pedro “Pete” Arredondo.

Arredondo, who is the Uvalde school district police chief, said in his resignation letter earlier this month he was stepping down from the city council position to “minimize further distractions.”

“The Mayor, the City Council, and the City Staff must continue to move forward to unite our community, once again,” Arredondo said. In response, the city said his resignation was the “right thing to do.”

Arredondo’s attorney did not respond to CNN’s previous request for comment following his resignation letter.

The district police chief was previously identified by state authorities as the on-scene commander during the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School. His role in the failed police response to the shooting — in which 19 students and two teachers were killed — has come under intense public scrutiny and criticism. Last month, he was placed on leave by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

“Because of the lack of clarity that remains and the unknown timing of when I will receive the results of the investigations, I have made the decision to place Chief Arredondo on administrative leave effective on this date,” Superintendent Hal Harrell wrote in the June announcement to the media.

Arredondo told the Texas Tribune in June he did not consider himself the incident commander and assumed that another official had taken control of the larger response.

In Tuesday’s city council meeting, there was applause heard from off-camera audience members after city leaders passed the motion to accept Arredondo’s resignation.

