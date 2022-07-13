Child pulled from Lake Michigan near Kenosha’s Pennoyer Park

By Adam Rife

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 5-year-old child was pulled from Lake Michigan near downtown Kenosha Tuesday evening, July 12.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time. It happened at the beach near Pennoyer Park during the city’s weekly concert series at the bandshell.

The child was pulled from the water at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday evening, but investigators stayed long after talking to possible witnesses and the child’s family.

Rescue crews carried the child from the water and placed them on a stretcher as they walked across the beach and into a waiting ambulance. Police would not tell us that child’s status this evening, saying family members were still being notified.

The first call was made shortly before 6:30 p.m. for a child missing from the beach. Dozens of Kenosha police and fire crews responded to the scene and were quickly joined by the Kenosha County Dive Team and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard and police and fire all launched rescue boats, but it was a Kenosha police drone that spotted the child in the water.

This is a dangerous area to swim, there are signs posted along the beach that warn of dangerous water conditions and rip currents.

Tuesday evenings are typically festive at the park — several hundred people were at the concert just 100 yards or so away, many unaware of the search going on behind them as the band played on.

Kenosha police are only saying the child was taken to the hospital, and the department will not comment further at this time.

