Fort Worth officer fired after arrest for tampering with physical evidence

By JULIA FALCON

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after being arrested for tampering with evidence.

In January, the Fort Worth Police Department received a complaint alleging Sergeant Rodsdricke Martin attempted to “destroy physical evidence while he was working in an off-duty capacity.” Martin was arrested on March 29.

During the investigation, Martin was placed on restrictive duty and stripped of all police powers. Prior to his arrest, he was placed on unpaid suspension while the investigation was being finalized.

Fort Worth police said that after a thorough review of the investigation, it was determined that Martin violated multiple department policies and was fired.

