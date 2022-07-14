Skip to Content
Dead body found on the bed of a pickup truck in Thermal

Riverside County Sheriffs are at the scene where a dead man's body was found on the bed of a pickup truck in Thermal.

The scene is on 60th Avenue between Washington Street and Van Buren Street. Investigators have the street closed off.

Deputies said a call came in at 2:02 am about a car on fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a man's body on the bed of a pickup truck.

The incident is being treated as a suspicious death. The homicide unit is at the scene, but as of now isn't being ruled a homicide.

The surrounding area where the pickup truck was located in a desolate area.

This is a developing story.

