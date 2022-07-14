Fairfield High School alumna reunited with class ring 53 years after losing it at bottom of lake

By JONATHAN AYESTAS

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRFIELD, California (KCRA) — A Fairfield High School alumna who lost her class ring in the bottom of Lake Berryessa has spent decades assuming it was lost forever until a Vacaville couple somehow and someway found it.

Dana Scott Laughlin vividly remembers that day in 1969 — a graduation celebration — when her high school class ring slipped off her hand while swimming with friends.

“We couldn’t find it. I probably did cry because I was pretty well upset,” Laughlin said. “I had only had it like a month.”

It has been 53 years since Laughlin has lived in Northern California. Now, she is married, has six children and lives in Foley, Alabama. For over 50 years, that ring has been out of sight and out of mind.

That is until Dirk and Kelli Byasee of Vacaville literally fished up the ring.

“The lake was low. I was walking around the bank looking for fishing weights and fishing gear. I flip over a rock and there it was,” Dirk said.

Kelli posted photos of the ring on Facebook, and with the help of the social media community, Laughlin’s initials were identified and her son was contacted to help return the ring.

Laughlin expects the ring to arrive in Alabama any day now.

“First thing I’ll do is probably try it on — see if it still fits,” Laughlin said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.