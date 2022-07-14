Florida woman surprised to see ‘inflation fee’ on restaurant bill

By MICHELLE MEREDITH

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — The price of a meal at Macaroni Grill just got more expensive.

The national restaurant chain is now charging a $2 “temporary inflation fee.” The fee is tacked on the bottom of customers’ bills.

Customer Alison Burke said she was surprised but she “completely understands” the need for the restaurant to do that.

Loyal Macaroni Grill customers WESH 2 talked to say they don’t mind.

“We had the most wonderful service. Everyone was so helpful and friendly. Great meal. Good time out with friends. Definitely worth it,” Burke said.

Macaroni Grill does warn customers with a sign on the door that the supply chain shortage and inflation is impacting their cost of doing business.

The restaurant’s website goes on to say, in part: It would have been easy to simply raise menu prices, as many restaurants have done, but considers the fee a temporary solution.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.