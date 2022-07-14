Germany, Belgium remember deadly floods 1 year later

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Belgium are commemorating the deadly floods that hit the countries a year ago. High-profile memorials are planned Thursday to pay tribute to the more than 230 people who lost their lives on the night of July 14-15, 2021. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeiner and Chancellor Olaf Scholz were due to visit the Ahr valley, where at least 134 people died when heavy rain turned streams into raging torrents. The wine-growing region south of Cologne was hit hardest by the floods, and reconstruction work is still going on there. In Belgium, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were to meet with survivors and families of some of the 39 people who died in several Ardennes villages.