Billy Corgan to play charity show for July 4 parade victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Rock singer Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins says he’ll perform a charity livestream show to benefit the victims of the the Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago that killed seven people and wounded more than 30. Corgan is a 20-year resident of Highland Park, where the shooting happened. He announced Thursday that the show will be held on July 27 at the city’s plant-based tea house Madame Zuzu’s, which he owns with his partner Chloe Mendel. He made the announcement Thursday in a video posted on the Madame Zuzu’s Instagram, the Daily Herald reported.

