Ivana Trump’s death ruled accidental by medical examiner

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Kate Bennett, CNN

Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died of “blunt impact injuries” to the torso, New York City’s medical examiner said Friday.

Trump, a longtime businessperson, died in her home in New York City on Thursday at age 73.

The New York Police Department had said Thursday there did not “appear to be any criminality” related to her death. According to a statement, police received a 911 call about an “aided individual” at about 12:40 p.m. ET and found a “73 year-old female unconscious and unresponsive.”

The Fire Department of New York said it responded to a report of an individual suffering cardiac arrest at the residence, with the time and place of that response matching the location the NYPD associated with Trump. The fire department said the victim was dead on arrival.

EMS, police said, pronounced Trump dead at the scene.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.