Tom Brady says his relationship with Donald Trump was ‘mischaracterized’ by the media

Tom Brady says his relationship with former President Donald Trump has been taken out of context by the media.

“This was 17 or 18 years ago,” Brady told Variety in a wide-ranging interview about having previously golfed with Trump. “I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.”

Brady said he has not spoken with Trump “in a lot of years.”

“I think [the press] just mischaracterized a lot,” Brady continued. “My personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.”

The NFL star quarterback reiterated in the interview that he does not know when he will officially retire from the game.

“I would say it’s year to year: Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I’ve realized I don’t have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good. I’ve had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that’d be great.”

In addition to an upcoming film project, a clothing line, an NFT platform for collectibles and several other side businesses, Brady has a 10-year deal with Fox Sports as on-air analyst when he finished playing.

He already knows what kind of broadcaster he’ll be.

“I’m there to support. I’m there to inform,” Brady said. “I have a great knowledge of the game. And I also have very high expectations of what players and coaches should do in the field. I’ll have no problem being critical of things that I disagree with, and I’ll have no problem praising things that are exceptional.”

