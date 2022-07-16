Former Kailua youth sports coach convicted of child porn possession sentenced to 20 years in prison

By Web Staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A federal judge has sentenced a former Kailua youth sports coach to 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Rian Ishikawa, 43, previously pleaded guilty to six counts of production of child pornography back in February 2022. He was arrested in June 2020, and was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2021.

In a plea agreement, Ishikawa admitted that from November 2012 to July 2015 he exploited six children between the ages of nine and eleven.

The US Attorney’s Office says Ishikawa used a hidden cell phone to videotape the children while they were in a bathroom in his home.

“Mr. Ishikawa used his position as a trusted community member to commit unspeakable crimes against children,” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge John Tobon.

The judge sentenced Ishikawa to 240 months on each of six counts with each count to run concurrently.

Following Ishikawa’s release from prison, he will be under supervised release for 15 years.

