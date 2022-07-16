Stolen gun, drugs, $10k seized during arrest, Asheville police say

By Web Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Police say a felon was found in possession of a stolen gun, a large amount of drugs and cash in west Asheville on Thursday.

According to police, officers encountered Cedric Quentin Reaves, 38, on Granada Street in the afternoon of July 14, 2022. Officers say he was in possession of the following:

S&W .38 Special Revolver (reported stolen) 2.25 pounds of methamphetamine 1.06 pounds of fentanyl 170.06 grams of crack cocaine 90 pills Oxycodone $10,442 cash

Reaves now faces a slew of charges, including:

Grand Jury Indictment: Trafficking in Opium or Heroin Grand Jury Indictment: Habitual Felon Charged: Possession of Firearm by Felon Charged: Possession of Stolen Firearm Charged: Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession (Level III) Charged: Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by Possession (Level III) Charged: Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession (Level I) Charged: PWISD Schedule II – four counts Charged: PWISD Schedule VI – two counts Charged: PWISD a Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a School Charged: Felony Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances – two counts Charged: Felony Possession of Schedule VI

He’s being held on a $675,000 secured bond.

