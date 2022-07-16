US agencies temporarily barred from enforcing LBGTQ guidance

A federal judge in Tennessee has issued an order barring two U.S. agencies from enforcing new federal guidance extending enforcement of discrimination in schools and workplaces based on gender identity. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. in an order Friday wrote that an executive order issued by President Joe Biden infringes on the rights of states to enact their own laws about whether transgender athletes can participate in sports matching their gender identities or whether schools and businesses must provide bathrooms and showers to accommodate LGBTQ people. The ruling comes after attorneys general from 20 states challenged Biden’s executive order in a lawsuit filed last August.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.