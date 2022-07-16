White House: Russian officials visited Iran to see drones
By AAMER MADHANI and JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The White House says Russian officials have visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in recent weeks to view weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire to use in its war against Ukraine. The administration released the intelligence just before President Joe Biden met Saturday with leaders of six Arab Gulf countries, plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq for a regional summit held in Saudi Arabia. Biden is looking to to bolster U.S. positioning and knit the region together against Iran. The White House says Iran showcased the drones for Russian officials at Kashan Airfield on June 8 and July 5