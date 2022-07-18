Better Men Society calling on people to ‘put the guns down’

By WAPT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A walk against gun violence was held in Jackson Saturday.

The Better Men Society hosted the Walk of Love outside the Roses on Terry Road.

The message for the walk was “Boots on da ground, put the guns down!”

The event started with a group prayer before the march through Jackson neighborhoods.

Multiple organizations, pastors and community leaders attended the event. They want more parents and neighbors to get involved in helping rid gun violence.

Former leader of the Better Men Society, Robert Davis, lost his life to gun violence in May.

“He wanted to see the community change,” said current president, Christopher Cooper. “He wanted to see nothing to something and show that there is a better way.”

Cooper said it is going to take a village to reach the city’s youth.

“Start holding the parents accountable, because if they’re still living in the house with their parents, then their parents should know what’s going on,” said Cooper.

“Personally, I want to get a message out that there are folks here who support them and that there is a better way than getting caught up in this violence,” said Rodney Depriest.

The capital city has seen 73 homicides in 2022. The Better Men Society said they want to carry out Davis’s vision which was fighting to reduce crime in Jackson.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.