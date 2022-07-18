Family, friends mourn young Dreamer killed at Livermore bowling alley

By Da Lin

LIVERMORE (KPIX) — We’re learning more about the man killed in a downtown Livermore bowling alley on Saturday night.

Family and friends identified him as 28-year-old Antonio Vargas.

The victim’s father told KPIX through a Spanish translator that he talked to Antonio right before he left the house to go bowling with friends.

“I’m speechless at the moment. My son was no trouble,” said Jose Vargas.

He said he can’t sleep, can’t eat. He lost his only child.

He said Antonio was a DACA recipient, a dreamer who just started a carpet-cleaning business in Livermore four months ago. Antonio was looking forward to buying a house.

Antonio was well-liked. More than a hundred people attended a candlelight vigil outside of Granada Bowl on Sunday evening to remember the young man. Friends said he was one of the kindest people you could ever meet.

Friends and relatives were crying and hugging each other, shocked that such a shooting could happen in a family-friendly bowling alley.

Livermore police said an argument in Granada Bowl Saturday evening between three people turned into a fight and one person opened fire, killing Antonio and injuring two others.

The father said he hasn’t been able to see his son’s body.

“The hardest part at the moment is that we haven’t seen my son. We don’t know where he’s at. That’s the hardest part,” said Vargas said.

Witnesses said there were two birthday parties being celebrated that night with a lot of people present when the shooting broke out. People who ran from the gunfire returned on Sunday to retrieve their belongings.

Livermore police have not released any suspect information. They said they were looking for a gunman who fled the scene.

Granda Bowl announced they will reopen Monday at 4 p.m.

