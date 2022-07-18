Local group raising awareness on domestic violence and sex trafficking

By Gabriella Garza

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A local faith-based organization is using music, movement and testimonials to raise awareness in their community.

LaShawnda Hibbler, an apostle with Kingdom Partners Alliance, partnered up with various speakers and survivors to host a conference recognizing the warning signs of domestic violence and sex trafficking.

Hibbler tells WISN 12 News, “We feel like there’s not enough done in our city towards this particular issue or problem and its growing and developing.”

Hibbler hopes this conference will spark attendees to host similar conversations within their community to spread awareness and reduce violence and crime.

