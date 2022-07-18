NFL player Brandon Short launches ‘Karli Short Better Foundation’ to honor daughter, help gun violence victims

By Lauren Lee

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Former NFL player and McKeesport native Brandon Short hosted a fundraiser Friday night honoring his daughter, Karli Short, who was just 26 years old and pregnant when she was killed in a shooting.

The event, held at the Omni William Penn in Downtown, supports the Karli Short Better Tomorrow Foundation.

The foundation provides a scholarship fund honoring Short’s daughter that will provide financial support for college students coping with the fallout of gun violence to help them achieve their own potential.

The fundraiser will help students at Penn State Greater Allegheny.

“When people are affected by gun violence they’re traumatized and they need support,” Short said. “And that’s the premise of this scholarship.”

Short said the foundation will help people and keep his daughter’s legacy alive.

“I’m still dealing with trauma from this tragedy, but it’s heartening to know no matter what happens, Karli’s name will live on, her legacy will be helping people,” Short said.

Short said the world can’t become numb to gun violence, and hopes the foundation serves as a reminder of that sentiment.

