Off-duty firefighter catches baby from second-floor window of burning home in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WBZ) — A 15-month-old baby is safe after the child’s parents threw the baby out of a window while their Boston home was on fire Sunday morning. An off-duty firefighter who lives in the multi-family home caught the baby.

He then ran back into the house for his own wife and child. The firefighter did not want his name released.

“It’s one of those things: You wake up in the morning and you are not sure what’s going to happen, and, like I said, he made a lot of fast decisions, and they were good decisions,” said Brian Alkins, of the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to Norton Street in Hyde Park around 7:10 a.m. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the multi-family home when crews arrived.

“(There was) heavy fire coming from the back of the building, and it started to burn into the second floor at that point,” said Deputy Chief Scot Malone, of the Boston Fire Department.

The baby’s mother jumped from a second-floor window, according to the fire department. She, along with the baby’s father, needed to be transported to a hospital for treatment. One of them suffered severe cuts from broken glass.

A family member came to pick up the baby.

It took crews about an hour to knock down the heavy flames. By that time, the fire had spread from the first and second floors to the roof, the fire department said.

A total of seven residents were displaced and about $500,000 was done in damages.

