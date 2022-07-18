Oklahoma law enforcement, first responders attend active-shooter training conference

By Shelby Montgomery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Law enforcement and first responders from across Oklahoma will learn lifesaving skills during a conference named after a Logan County deputy killed in the line of duty.

The three-day conference, which starts Monday morning at the Metro Tech campus in Oklahoma City, began in 2019 and is named after David Wade – a Logan County deputy shot and killed while serving a warrant in 2017.

The topics for this year’s conference include lessons learned from the Sandy Hook dispatch and debriefs from the Pratt warehouse attack in Aurora, Illinois, and the Santa Fe school shooting in Texas. There also will be lectures and hands-on training.

“This conference is focusing on what happens before an event, meaning we can preplan, we can do things in advance of that and then after an event,” Heartland Medical Direction Director Bill Worden said. “It’s very common that the fire department has their language, the police department has their language. Yet, we show up on the same scene and, a lot of times, don’t understand the lingo that everyone is talking.”

