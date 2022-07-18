Where’s Boris? Johnson takes back seat as Conservatives feud

LONDON (AP) — The contenders to replace Boris Johnson are scrambling to distance themselves from the scandal-tainted politician who remains Britain’s prime minister for a few more weeks. Johnson, meanwhile, has largely disappeared from the scene. He has not attended any government emergency meetings about a heat wave that has been called a national emergency, and spent the weekend at the prime minister’s country house, throwing a farewell barbecue for staff and friends. On Monday, Johnson returns to Parliament to kick off a debate on the accomplishments of his government. Conservative lawmakers will hold another elimination vote Monday to reduce the number of candidates to replace Johnson from five to four. Britain’s next leader is expected to be announced on Sept. 5.

