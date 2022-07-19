26-year-old Desmond Smith charged with arson in Dover Target fire, police say

By KYW Staff

DOVER, Delaware (KYW) — The Dover Police Department has charged a 26-year-old in connection with the July 10th arson at a Target department store. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Desmond Smith and executed a search warrant at his residence in Dover on Monday at 11 a.m.

According to police, Smith was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with first-degree arson, recklessly endangering and other related charges.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $137,000 cash bond.

Smith had been identified through the collection and examination of in-store surveillance footage and physical evidence from the store, authorities say.

Police believe Smith set the fire to distract from him stealing a cart full of merchandise.

The joint investigation was led by the Dover Police Department and the City of Dover Fire Marshal’s Office.

