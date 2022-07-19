A-B Tech’s culinary team heading to Vegas to compete for second national title

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A-B Tech’s student culinary team is heading out West!

The team is set to compete in the American Culinary Federation’s National Convention in Las Vegas scheduled for July 25-28. This will be a record 13th time the culinary team has competed in the competition. A-B Tech says it has sent more competition teams to the ACF Nationals than any other culinary program in the country.

The community college said in a press release that Biltmore had “sponsored the team by donating food items to the team’s fundraising barbecue event in support of the team’s travel expenses to the competition. Additionally, Biltmore’s executive chef Mark DeMarco provided kitchen space for the students to practice for the competition.”

“Biltmore is truly an exceptional industry partner in so many ways. They have invested substantial resources into our programs through time, money, and in-kind donations. These have made a tremendous difference in the lives of our students, many of whom have gone on to work for the Biltmore and develop very successful careers there,” said Cathy Horton in a news release, director of The Brumit Center for Culinary Arts and Hospitality and department chair for Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management.

Members of the culinary team are Roman Nourse (captain), Emmer Moraza Rodriguez, Michael Tan, Christy Greer and Josh Waters. The team manager is Jason Gray. Waters, Moraza, and Nourse are returning from the 2021 team. The team hopes to bring home the second national title for the college. The first one was won in 2007.

“This Hot Food Team has worked incredibly hard on a very ambitious menu in anticipation of heading to Las Vegas,” said team coach Chef Stephen Hertz in a press release. “This team being my first one as head coach is an honor to lead. They are such a strong group of aspiring chefs. The journey and growth I have observed of these students over the past seven months have been a true inspiration.”

