Animal control captures remaining pit bulls from attack that killed 71-year-old man in Fresno area

By Jeff Ehling

Click here for updates on this story

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Fort Bend County residents can rest easy now after animal control captured the remaining dogs that were roaming around the area following an attack that killed a 71-year-old man on Monday.

Residents in a neighborhood were on high alert during the day after authorities said three of seven dogs involved in the attack were still on the loose. In a later update, animal control confirmed they captured the remaining three.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said the man who died was attacked by seven pit bulls in the 4300 block of Mark Terrance Lane as he walked to the store.

“A gentleman was walking to the store when he was attacked by several vicious dogs. He was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann hospital where he was pronounced dead,” said Fagan.

The 71-year-old who died was not confronting the dogs in any way, deputies said.

If the owners are found, they could face criminal charges.

“If you have a dangerous dog, it is your responsibility to keep your dog secure, to keep the members in the community safe. I can tell you, as the district attorney, if you fail to do that, you will be held accountable, and right now my office is considering charges against those who may be responsible for this attack,” said Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton.

In 2005, a law was created to charge dog owners with a second-degree felony.

The search continues for the dogs’ owners.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.