Children of Andrew Brown Jr. to get $1.7M as part of $3M settlement

By WRAL Staff

ELIZABETH CITY, North Carolina (WRAL) — Recent developments in the Andrew Brown Jr. civil lawsuit shine a light on just how much of the $3 million settlement the family is actually getting and how much is going toward attorney fees.

The Attorneys for the family are seeking $1.2 million in attorneys tees and more than $43,000 for expenses.

Based on court documents, the attorneys worked more than 1,600 hours.

The remainder of the settlement will go to Brown’s beneficiaries which include minor and adult children. The minor children are in line to receive about $1.17 million.

That leaves more than $584,000 for Brown’s adult children.

Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County Deputies, while trying to avoid arrest in April of 2021.

The District Attorney ruled the shooting was justified. The deadly encounter sparked numerous protests in the community.

Pasquotank County released the Body camera video of the incident as well.

A judge must sign off on the settlement.

WRAL News has reached out to some of the family’s attorneys. Bakari Sellers said he cannot comment until the judge’s order is released.

In June, attorneys for the family of Brown and Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced a $3 million settlement in the federal lawsuit surrounding Brown’s 2021 death. Attorneys said the Brown family was satisfied with the settlement, and Wooten says it’s part of an ongoing effort to build back trust with law enforcement in Elizabeth City.

This story is developing.

