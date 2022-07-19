Drought Discoveries: Father-son duo document finds from receding Lake Mead waters

By Jaclyn Schultz

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A father and son have been documenting their daily discoveries from the receding waters of Lake Mead, and their finds have captivated millions of people across the world.

Adrian Montero, Sr. and Adrian Montero, Jr. have a professional YouTube page called Sin City Outdoors. From hunting, fishing to camping, the pair gained tens of thousands of views per video.

Interest from viewers skyrocketed following the body in a barrel found at Lake Mead. The pair decided to post their findings of surfaced barrels, boats, and wreckage from decades past. Views soared into the millions, per video.

“The water had dropped 10 feet, maybe, from the last time we came. So we picked up a camera and we said, ‘this is crazy… all these boats are starting to show up,’ people just absolutely loved that. Views spiked,” the 21-year-old said.

“Everybody’s trying to connect all these barrels and stuff to the mob. All that stuff is pretty interesting. Those views are going up,” the father said.

The discoveries do not surprise the pair, who are experienced outdoorsmen. “I would say we’re not really surprised because we know this is a dangerous lake. And it’s been, for a long time. There’s a lot of inexperienced boaters. Every single one of these boats was brand new at some time. And at some point, something bad happened,” Montero, Sr. said.

The new finds along the shrinking shoreline are drawing inexperienced scavenger hunters, who occasionally get stuck in the mud with their boat, vehicle, or even while walking. The pair has documented those rescues, as well, and warn others to tread carefully along the shore.

The pair hope to use their millions of views to increase conservation and drought awareness.

“I would love to see this place one day turn to what it once was: a nice, great full lake,” Montero, Jr. said.

Adrian Montero, Sr. and Adrian Montero, Jr. plan to travel down the Colorado River to document the drought’s impact on other parts of the ecosystem.

