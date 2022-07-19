Skip to Content
today at 2:02 PM
Published 2:00 PM

Local LGBTQ community reacts to House vote on same-sex marriage legislation

The House is set to vote on legislation that will codify same-sex marriage as well as strengthen other marriage-equality protections.

The Respect for Marriage Act would validate all marriages if they were legally performed under federal law. The bill would also prevent the denial of "full faith and credit" to an out of state marriage regardless of an individual's state law which would be enforced by civil action.

The bill comes after the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and long-stablished abortion rights.

Two employees from The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert shared their thoughts about this upcoming house vote. Both employees are in LGBTQ relationships and shared their concerns about losing their rights if The Respect for Marriage Act does not pass.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear how local LGBTQ couples are preparing if their right to marriage were to change.

Marian Bouchot

