Protests in Myanmar mark founder’s 75th death anniversary

BANGKOK (AP) — Scattered pro-democracy rallies have taken place across military-ruled Myanmar to mark the 75th anniversary of the assassination of the independence hero and father of the country’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted in last year’s military takeover. The protests generally dispersed within a short time to avoid confrontations with security forces. Since the army took power and detained Suu Kyi and thousands of supporters, 2,091 civilians including poets, activists, politicians and others had been killed in the crackdown, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. The shadow prime minister of the parallel civilian government in a message promised to fight until democracy is restored in Myanmar.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.