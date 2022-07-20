Garages in I.F. apartment complex a total loss after blaze causes $160,000 in damage

By Rett Nelson

Click here for updates on this story

IDAHO FALLS (eastidahonews.com) — An accidental fire at an Idaho Falls apartment complex caused about $160,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ashment Avenue. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com a man was working with some equipment outside. Sparks from the equipment caught the grass on fire, and it quickly spread into the alley behind some garage units.

The renter tried putting the flames out himself before calling 911. Firefighters arrived and quickly put it out.

No one was hurt but the fire extended to four garage units on the east and west side. Ashment Avenue was shut down briefly as a safety precaution. It has since reopened.

Firefighters estimate the structure damage to be about $120,000 with another $40,000 in damage to the contents inside.

Idaho Falls firefighters are reminding people to refrain from working with equipment in an open space near flammable material, particularly in hot, dry conditions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.