Mali’s government asking UN mission spokesman to leave
By BABA AHMED
Associated Press
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Mali’s government has given the United Nations mission in Mali spokesman 72 hours to leave the country following a standoff between the West African country and Ivory Coast over the detention of 49 soldiers who came to Mali to support a security group contracted by the U.N. mission. Ivorian soldiers had arrived in Mali on July 10 as part of a support mission for a company contracted by the U.N. mission. Mali argues the soldiers were illegally in Mali. Ivory Coast said that Mali was informed. Mali has since suspended rotations for U.N. missions.