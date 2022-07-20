Man stabbed at SFO’s baggage claim, police say; suspect arrested

By Ryan Curry

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A man was injured after a stabbing incident at the San Francisco International Airport’s baggage claim area early Tuesday morning, police said.

At around 4:55 a.m., officers arrived at the baggage claim area of Terminal 3 and located a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victim to the hospital. SFPD say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

SFPD says officers were able to locate and arrest a male suspect in his 40s. They say the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife.

CLEAR confirmed to ABC7 News that the victim was an employee working for its travel document identification system.

Workers at the local Starbucks who saw the incident say the suspect is a transient.

Police say officers have secured the scene where the incident occurred and are processing it for evidence.

The baggage claim area is not as secured as the terminals. SFPD says anyone can access it, and no one checks for weapons.

This incident remains an active investigation. Police say there is no current threat to the public and flights have not been affected.

This is now the third incident at the airport this year.

Crews evacuated the airport Friday following a bomb threat. And police shot and killed a homeless man in January at the airport.

