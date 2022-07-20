North Kansas City, Missouri, police officer killed in shooting, suspect in custody

By KMBC Staff

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A North Kansas City police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was mortally wounded by a driver that he stopped for expired temporary tags. Authorities said Vasquez pulled over the driver about 10:40 a.m. near 21st Avenue and Clay Street. Investigators said the driver got out of the vehicle and opened fire on Vasquez.

Vasquez was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The driver fled the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a “Blue Alert” after the shooting asking the public for help finding the driver.

Blue Alerts were recently signed into law in Missouri. With similar notification systems as an Amber Alert, a Blue Alert pertains to threats or violence against law enforcement.

A few hours later, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was taken into custody after he turned himself in to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

This is the first line of duty death for the North Kansas City Police Department.

“It is a tight-knit department and it’s going to be a struggle for a while for our officers to come to grips with that and be ready to still go out and do the job because the job still has to be done. Crime doesn’t stop, unfortunately,” said North Kansas City police Chief Kevin Freeman.

Vasquez joined the North Kansas Police Department in 2021.

“A phenomenal person. He was a shining star in our department. He was easy to talk to. He didn’t have an enemy. Everybody was his friend. It’s senseless. It’s senseless all the time but he was just a great, great human being,” Freeman said.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has taken over the investigation into the shooting.

The Fraternal Order of Police announced that a fund has been set up for Vasquez’s family.

Charges were announced against 24-year-old Joshua T. Rocha Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Vasquez.

Rocha has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the case. The murder charge carries the possibility of the death penalty, or life in prison without parole if convicted.

