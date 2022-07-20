Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are final candidates in race to succeed Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister

By Luke McGee, CNN

Boris Johnson will be succeeded as prime minister of the United Kingdom by either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss after the Conservative Party leadership race was on Wednesday narrowed down to the final two candidates.

Johnson resigned as party leader earlier this month after a series of scandals led to dozens of ministerial resignations. Ten Conservatives stood in the contest to replace him, and over five rounds of voting, members of parliament whittled those down to two.

Sunak won 137 votes and Truss got 113 votes in the final round, while Penny Mordaunt with 105 votes lost out.

Now about 160,000 rank-and-file members of the party will have their say, and in September the winner — and next prime minister — will be announced.

