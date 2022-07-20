Shelter in Ukraine’s capital takes in animals haunted by war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shell-shocked family pets started roaming around Ukraine’s capital with nowhere to go in the opening stages of Russia’s war. Volunteers opened a shelter to take them in and try to find them new homes or at least some human companionship. Every day, Kyiv residents come to visit cats and dogs evacuated from cities on the frontlines or left without owners because of the nearly five-month war. A woman who brings her 12-year-old daughter to walk rescued dogs three to four times a week says many of the animals arrive with lost paws or other serious injuries. She says, “They don’t deserve this, nor do humans.”

