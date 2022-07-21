2 carjacking suspects killed, 3 hurt after chase ends in ejection crash in Greenspoint area

By Charly Edsitty

Click here for updates on this story

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Deputies say a carjacking at a carwash set off a string of events that ended with the death of two of the suspects.

The incident ended in the front yard of a home in the Greenspoint area.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies had been chasing the carjacking suspects, leading to the deadly crash on Imperial Valley Drive near Remington Valley.

It all started about eight miles from the scene of the crash at a carwash off Bammel North Houston near Vickie Springs.

A 17-year-old reported to police that a group of at least six suspects stole his Jeep shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday. He said at least one of them had a gun.

A deputy on patrol then spotted the stolen vehicle near Greens and Imperial Valley and tried to pull it over.

Instead of stopping, investigators said the Jeep sped through an intersection, went through the light, and ended up losing control and crashing into a tree.

In total, four people were ejected from the stolen Jeep. Two of them died, two are in critical condition, and a fifth person is in serious condition after being cut out of the vehicle, investigators said.

Video from the scene shows the damage left in the front yards of homes on Imperial Valley Drive. Debris from the crash was scattered across the ground, and a tree was on its side.

The Jeep nearly went through the front of one of the homes. It appeared that the front door of one home sustained some damage.

A sixth suspect left the car wash in a different vehicle and has not been located, deputies said.

As deputies were looking through the crashed Jeep, they found a weapon.

“There was a weapon with an extended magazine that is protruding out of a backpack that came out of the vehicle,” Maj. Susan Cotter said.

Investigators still don’t know which of the suspects was driving the car, but if that person did survive, they may face murder charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.