Ticket prices for Bruce Springsteen’s shows are angering some fans

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Paying for some Bruce Springsteen tickets these days may be “Tougher Than The Rest.”

That’s because Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” has some seats reaching $4000 to $5000 a seat.

The high prices are not going over well.

“I’m sure you won’t see this @springsteen but you or your management need to have a word with the abhorrent criminals running @Ticketmaster who are charging exorbitant amounts to see you in concert,” one person tweeted. “Please listen to your fans, nobody can afford these ridiculous ticket prices.”

Writer John Semley tweeted that Springsteen should “write a song about a working man refinancing his car and home to purchase bruce springsteen tickets.”

“i got a sixty-nine chevy /with a three-ninety-six fuelie heads /and a hurst on the floor/i had to sell it to go see the Boss at the Wells-Fargo Center,” he suggested as lyrics.

Tickets recently went on sale for Springsteen and his E Street Band’s international tour, which kicks off in February at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

CNN has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.