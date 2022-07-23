Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for information on suspicious death

By Stephen Borowy

CARROLTON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WNEM) — Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help solving a suspicious death that happened in Carrolton Township.

On Jan. 28, police officers were sent to the 900 block of Ridgeland Drive for a well-being check on a female resident.

When the police entered the home, they found 31-year-old Megan Lynne Drumhiller dead under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities are asking the public for any information to help identify any suspects involved in the crime.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. To send an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

The Carrolton Township Police Department and Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

