Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard wins his first Tour de France title

Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard won his first Tour de France title in Paris on the famed Champs-Élysées Sunday.

The 25-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider beat two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by three minutes and 34 seconds. Last year, Vingegaard finished second to Pogacar.

Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour champion, completed the podium in this year’s three-week race.

Vingegaard, winner of stages 11 and 18, is the second Dane to wear the yellow jersey, cycling’s most coveted prize.

Team Jumbo-Visma earns its first Tour championship, winning an impressive six stages.

