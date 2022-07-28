5 dead, 66 migrants rescued from waters near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say at least five migrants have drowned and another 66 have been rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico. Federal and local authorities were still on the scene Thursday searching for survivors or others who might have drowned, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told The Associated Press. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were aboard the boat. Castrodad said said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.